June 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which is exploring a public offer for a stake in its oil and gas business, will likely sell off less than 20 percent of the unit, Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday.

Freeport said in April it was mulling an initial public offering for a minority stake in the unit to raise funds for project development, but did not say how much it planned to sell.

Keeping 80 percent of the unit gives Freeport some tax advantages, Quirk told a Deutsche Bank AG conference in Chicago.

Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, expects to make a decision on the IPO in the Fall. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre Grenon)