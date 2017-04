Aug 27 Diversified U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoran Inc said it would lower its capital budget for mining in 2016 by 25 percent, or $700 million, as commodity prices continue to weaken.

Freeport-McMoran also plans to cut 10 percent of the workforce in its U.S. mining operations, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)