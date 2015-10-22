Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
TORONTO Oct 22 U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn and deteriorating commodity markets, reported a third-quarter loss on Thursday, as prices for metals and oil declined.
The Phoenix-based company, which made sharp cuts to its production and costs in August, said its net loss was $3.8 billion, or $3.58 per share, compared with a net profit of $552 million, or 53 cents a share, in the same period last year.
Excluding one-time items, which totaled $3.7 billion, the adjusted loss was $156 million, or 15 cents a share, for the quarter ended September 30.
Analysts had been expecting an adjusted loss of 8 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs for the combined energy infrastructure company, the biggest in North America.