By Susan Taylor
Dec 11 Freeport McMoRan Inc operations
at its sole U.S. copper smelter have returned to normal
production levels after it completed repairs on an electric
furnace damaged in a fire at the Arizona facility, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
Freeport, the largest U.S. miner by market value and
revenue, resumed processing copper concentrate at the site on
Dec 7, said Eric Kinneberg.
The company temporarily shut the smelter around Nov 13 after
a fire broke out as molten copper breached a processing vessel
and flowed onto the ground. There were no injuries.
The smelter, part of the company's mining operations some 90
miles east of Phoenix, has capacity to produce 180,000 tonnes
per year, about 14 percent of annual U.S. output.
North American annual consumption of copper, used to make
electrical wire and tubing, is about 2.3 million tonnes.
Shares of Freeport were down 4 percent on Thursday,
mirroring broad declines for mining stocks, closing at $22.98 on
New York.
