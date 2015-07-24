TORONTO, July 24 Shares of diversified miner and
energy producer Freeport-McMoRan sank for a second
session Friday, as uncertainty around Indonesian mining
contracts added to worries about spending plans, high debt and
falling commodity prices.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company has assured analysts it
fully expects the Indonesian government to issue a six-month
export renewal on Saturday, when the current permit expires, but
questions remained on a longer-term contract.
Freeport's stock tumbled 10 percent to $12.27 on New York on
Friday, after a 9 percent drop Thursday, as several analysts cut
price targets.
Over the past two days, Freeport's market capitalization has
shed some $2.9 billion, dropping to $12.75 billion on Friday
afternoon from $15.66 billion at the close Wednesday.
Freeport, whose chairman is currently in Indonesia for talks
with the government, is also negotiating terms of a contract or
license that could extend to 2041.
Contract certainty is crucial, Freeport said, because it
will spend $15 billion on an underground expansion at its
massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, and must commit to a new
smelter, estimated at $2 billion-$2.5 billion.
"Right now, more than 75 percent of our reserves are going
to be produced after 2021," Freeport Chief Executive Richard
Adkerson said on a conference call Thursday.
A current contract of work expires in 2021.
Freeport is looking to raise funds as it eyes a $1.2 billion
to $1.6 billion investment to boost energy production.
Analysts worry there may be a weak appetite for a planned
initial public offering of up to 20 percent of Freeport's oil
and gas business this autumn.
"We believe the timing of this offering is not ideal and
think its valuation will reflect that," said BB&T analyst
Garrett Nelson in a note.
All options are on the table, said Freeport, which will
consider asset sales, but does not favor an equity raise.
"None of us want to issue equity at these levels," Adkerson
said. "Ultimately the board is going to protect the balance
sheet, so we're going to look at all options and see what we
might need to do."
Charles Bradford, president of investment research firm
Bradford Research, said the sell-off in Freeport shares was
overdone. Freeport's second-quarter profit beat expectations and
costs were lower than he expected.
Bradford recently purchased a small number of Freeport
shares due to price declines.
"In my opinion, you buy when you have to hold your nose," he
said.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)