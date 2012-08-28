* Recommend drug for ulcerative colitis
* FDA first rejected Humira for this use last November
* Advisers say patients need more options
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 Abbott Laboratories Inc
won a U.S. panel's support o n T uesday for wider use of
its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, for treating
a type of inflammatory bowel disease.
A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 15 to 2 that the benefits of Humira
outweighed its risks in treating ulcerative colitis. The drug is
already approved for six other conditions.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to do so. A final decision is expected by the
end of the year.
Humira, one of the world's top-selling drugs with projected
sales of $9 billion this year, is already approved for six
conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
Abbott hopes to expand its use to people with moderate to
severe ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that causes ulcers
in the colon and affects about 700,000 Americans. The drug would
only be used in people who have not had success with other
medicines for the condition.
If approved for ulcerative colitis, Humira would be the
first biologic drug that people could inject themselves, Abbott
said. Johnson & Johnson's Remicade, a competing
treatment that works in a similar way to Humira, must be given
intravenously in the hospital.
"Especially for my patients who live many miles away, I
would like to have this drug in my clinical armamentarium," said
panel member Dr. Amandeep Shergill, assistant clinical professor
in gastroenterology at the University of California in San
Francisco.
However, most panel members also called on the company to do
more studies after the drug is approved, especially to study
whether it should be given in a higher dose.
INITIAL REJECTION
Ahead of the advisory meeting, FDA reviewers suggested the
company should do further clinical trials prior to approval to
prove the drug actually helped patients.
The FDA rejected Abbott's first application for Humira in
ulcerative colitis last November, saying results from clinical
trials did not conclusively show the drug helped stop the
symptoms of the disease, which include diarrhea, rectal
bleeding, incontinence, abdominal pain, fever, fatigue and
weight loss.
Some outside advisers also questioned whether a difference
of less than 10 percent between Humira and a placebo was
meaningful, based on data from clinical trials. But others said
even a modest benefit was helpful for those with few other
options.
"Although the absolute delta is small, which is
disappointing, it's still a viable option," said panel member
Dr. Marc Wishingrad, who focuses on digestive diseases at a
private practice and at the University of California in Los
Angeles.
Abbott has said new uses for Humira could add more than $1
billion in sales, though it did not specify projections for
ulcerative colitis. Humira was already approved for ulcerative
colitis in the European Union, and Abbott is also testing it in
other conditions such as pediatric Crohn's disease.
Shares of the company were up 0.1 percent to $65.77 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.