By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The consumer rights group
Public Citizen has leveled conflict of interest charges at the
chairwoman of an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration over her plans to counsel drug companies at a
conference in February on ways to improve their chances of
winning favorable recommendations for their products.
Dr. Lynn Drake, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and
current chairwoman of the panel that advises the FDA on drugs to
treat skin and eye conditions, is scheduled to speak at a
conference whose stated aim is to help companies "walk away with
strategies to successfully present before a committee and avoid
potential roadblocks."
In a letter sent on Thursday to FDA Commissioner Margaret
Hamburg, Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder of Public Citizen's Health
Research Group, called on the agency to either require that
Drake not attend the meeting, or remove her from her position as
chairwoman of the Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory
Committee.
Dr. Drake did not immediately respond to a phone call and
email seeking comment. The FDA also did not have an immediate
response.
FDA advisory committees exist to give the agency an
independent assessment of a company's application to market a
new drug. Different committees specialize in different disease
areas. Committee members are provided with background
documentation and clinical trial data and asked to help the
agency determine whether the benefit of a proposed product
outweighs its risks. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice
of its committees, but almost always does so.
Wolfe said Drake's participation in the conference, which is
being sponsored by PharmApprove, a consulting company, and costs
up to $2,199 to attend, "raises concerns that the advisory
committee member is approaching the work of the committee from a
pro-industry perspective."
Drake is scheduled to give a presentation on Feb. 7 titled
"Pitfalls to Avoid as You Prepare for, and Present to, an
Advisory Committee." She will, according to the conference
brochure, tell her audience about "mistakes she has seen
first-hand that she wishes the sponsoring companies had
avoided."
Wolfe, who served on the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk
Management Advisory Committee from 2008 to 2012, said he does
not remember reading or hearing that the FDA has any explicit
policy on advisory committee members' participation in such
conferences.
"It is urgent that the FDA develop and articulate a written
policy applicable to all advisory committee members to avoid
repetition of this type of shameful episode, which could
undermine public confidence in FDA advisory committees and in
the agency itself," he said.
Wolfe also drew attention to Drake's curriculum vita, which
is posted on the FDA's website and which he said contains 32
items that are redacted under an exemption designed to protect
trade secrets and other confidential business information. He
said he has made a Freedom of Information request for an
unredacted copy of the CV, "because the full CV may further
elucidate Drake's background and relationship with the
pharmaceutical industry."
The conference is scheduled to be held at the Westin
Georgetown Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6 and 7. It is
being organized by CBI, a company that organizes conferences for
the pharmaceutical industry.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)