CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 22-23, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Hotel, Washington DC North, 620 Perry
Parkway, Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0314
On Sept. 22, the committee will discuss a biologics license
application for Umbilical Cord Blood from the New York Blood
Center, indicated for hematologic malignancies, bone marrow
failure, primary immunodeficiency diseases, beta thalassemia,
Hurler syndrome, Krabbe disease, and X-linked
adrenoleukodystrophy.
On Sept. 23, the committee will discuss a humanitarian
device exemption (HDE) from Miltenyi Biotec for the CliniMACS
Selection System, which is meant for patients with acute
myelogenous leukemia in first or second morphologic complete
remission. The device can process allogeneic HLA-matched
hematopoietic progenitor cells-apheresis (HPC-C) from a related
donor to obtain a CD34+ cell population intended for
hematopoietic reconstitution following a myeloablative
preparative regimen without the need for additional
graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis.
IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639
The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote
on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O)
for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is
indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information
to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age
or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate
biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended
based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is
associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.
PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug
application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect
(rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed
indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of
unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression
and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the
single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to
levodopa.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)