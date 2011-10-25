ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 7, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001

During the morning session, the committee will discuss a Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) new drug application for the proposed trade name Inlyta (axitinib) tablets. The proposed use for this product is for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer.

In the afternoon, the committee will discuss an Affymax Inc AFFY.O new drug application for the established name peginesatide injection. The proposed use for this product is for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic renal failure in adult patients on dialysis.

CIRCULATORY DEVICES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 7-8, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, james.swink@fda.hhs.gov

On Dec. 7, committee will discuss a supplement to the premarket approval (PMA) application from Medtronic (MDT.N) to expand the indications for the Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator to the following: for heart failure patients who meet the classification of NYHA Functional Class II, remain symptomatic despite stable, optimal medical therapy, and who have left bundle branch block with a QRS duration equal to 120 ms, and left ventricular ejection fraction equal to 30 percent.

On Dec. 8, the committee will discuss information related to the PMA for the CardioMEMS Inc HF Pressure Measurement System (HF System). The device is a permanently implantable pressure measurement system designed to provide daily pulmonary arterial pressure measurements including systolic, diastolic, and mean pulmonary artery pressure. These measurements are used to guide treatment of congestive heart failure. The system has an implantable sensor, delivery system, and electronics unit.

JOINT MEETINGS OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE, DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 8-9, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College, 3501 University Blvd. East, Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001

On Dec. 8, the committees will discuss the benefits and risks of oral contraceptives with drospirenone in light of the emerging safety concern that the risk of blood clots that can break loose and move within the circulatory system associated with use of these products may be higher compared to oral contraceptives that contain the progestin, levonorgestrel. These contraceptives include Bayer HealthCare's (BAYGn.DE) Yasmin, Yaz (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol tablets), Beyaz, Safyral (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol/levomefolate calcium tablets and levomefolate calcium tablets) and their generic versions.

On Dec. 9, the committees will discuss the benefits and risks of Ortho Evra (norelgestromin/ethinyl estradiol transdermal system), marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, for the prevention of pregnancy. Specifically, the committees will discuss the possibly increased risk of thrombotic and thromboembolic events in users of Ortho Evra compared to women who use commonly prescribed birth control pills, as suggested by postmarketing studies.

PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 12, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd., East Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Philip Bautista, 301-847-8533

The committee will discuss safety and efficacy issues with a new drug application from Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXA.O for Adasuve (loxapine) inhalation powder, for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder in adults. Particular issues for discussion are concerns regarding pulmonary safety.

ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001

On Dec. 14-15, the committee will discuss pathways for the development of drugs intended to treat variola virus infection (smallpox) in the event of an outbreak, including the use of animal models of other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses that includes smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)