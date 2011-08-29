ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, Great Room,
10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a new drug application from
ApoPharma Inc, represented by Cato Research, for Ferriprox
(deferiprone) film-coated tablets. The proposed use for this
product is for the treatment of patients with excess iron in
the body related to blood transfusions, when current chelation
therapy is inadequate.
VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 20, 1300/1700
LOCATION: National Institutes of Health (NIH), Building
29B/Conference Room C.
CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314
The committee will meet to hear an overview of the research
program in the Laboratory of Enteric and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases at the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and
Research. The committee will discuss and make recommendations
on the safety and immunogenicity of the Pneumococcal 13-valent
conjugate vaccine in adults aged 50 years and older using an
accelerated approval pathway.
CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 22-23, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Hotel, Washington DC North, 620 Perry
Parkway, Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0314
On Sept. 22, the committee will discuss a biologics license
application for Umbilical Cord Blood from the New York Blood
Center, indicated for hematologic malignancies, bone marrow
failure, primary immunodeficiency diseases, beta thalassemia,
Hurler syndrome, Krabbe disease, and X-linked
adrenoleukodystrophy.
On Sept. 23, the committee will discuss a humanitarian
device exemption (HDE) from Miltenyi Biotec for the CliniMACS
Selection System, which is meant for patients with acute
myelogenous leukemia in first or second morphologic complete
remission. The device can process allogeneic HLA-matched
hematopoietic progenitor cells-apheresis (HPC-C) from a related
donor to obtain a CD34+ cell population intended for
hematopoietic reconstitution following a myeloablative
preparative regimen without the need for additional
graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis.
PEDIATRIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 22-23, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North, 620 Perry Pkwy,
Gaithersburg, Md.
On Sept. 22, the committee will discuss pediatric-focused
safety reviews for two influenza vaccines, Fluarix and Afluria,
and for Abilify (aripiprazole). There will also be an update on
a study jointly funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research
and Quality (AHRQ) and FDA on antipsychotic use and metabolic
effects in children.
On Sept. 23, the committee will discuss pediatric-focused
safety reviews for Famvir (famciclovir), Levaquin
(levofloxacin), Navstel (balanced salt ophthalmic solution with
hypromellose, dextrose, and glutathione), Retrovir
(zidovudine), Topamax (topiramate), Triesence (triamcinolone
acetonide injectable suspension), Videx EC (didanosine), Ziagen
(abacavir sulfate), and Zomig Nasal Spray (zolmitriptan). There
will be an informational update on Kaletra
(lopinavir/ritonavir) oral solution and tablets.
POSTPONED
IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639
The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote
on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O)
for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is
indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information
to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age
or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate
biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended
based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is
associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.
Gen-Probe said the panel is now expected to meet in the
first quarter of 2012.
PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug
application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect
(rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed
indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of
unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression
and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the
single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to
levodopa.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)