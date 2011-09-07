THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6.
(Adds Nov. 16 vaccines and related biological products
advisory committee meeting)
CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 8, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd.,
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a new drug application from
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), on behalf of Ortho-McNeil-Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, for rivaroxaban tablets. They are meant for
the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism, or blood clots
other than in the head, in patients with non-valvular atrial
fibrillation, or abnormally rapid contractions of the upper
chambers of the heart.
OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Sept. 8 and 9, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Ballroom, 2 Montgomery Village Ave.,
Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639
The committee will discuss and make recommendations
regarding the safety and effectiveness of transvaginal surgical
mesh used for repair of pelvic organ prolapse. FDA is convening
this meeting to seek expert opinion on the risks and benefits
of these devices in light of adverse events, e.g., vaginal
erosion leading to pelvic pain and dyspareunia, and available
information on clinical benefit. The committee will be asked to
provide scientific and clinical input on the Agency's proposed
premarket and postmarket regulatory strategies for these
devices, labeling improvements and postmarket surveillance
studies. The committee will also consider surgical mesh used to
treat stress urinary incontinence.
JOINT MEETING OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS AND DRUG SAFETY
AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES
DATE: Sept. 9, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd.,
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001
The committees will discuss the benefits and risks of
long-term bisphosphonate use for the treatment and prevention
of osteoporosis in light of the emergence of the safety
concerns of osteonecrosis of the jaw and atypical femur
fractures that may be associated with the long-term use of
bisphosphonates.
Bisphosphonates for the treatment and prevention of
osteoporosis include: Fosamax (alendronate sodium) tablets and
solution and Fosamax Plus D (alendronate
sodium/cholecalciferol) tablets by Merck & Co (MRK.N); Actonel
(risedronate sodium) tablets, Atelvia (risedronate sodium)
delayed release tablets, and Actonel with calcium (risedronate
sodium with calcium carbonate) tablets by Warner Chilcott
WCRX.O; Boniva (ibandronate sodium) tablets and injection by
Roche Therapeutics ROG.VX; Reclast (zoledronic acid)
injection by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp NOVN.VX; and any
generic equivalents for these products.
POSTPONED
ARTHRITIS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 13, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, Great Room,
10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Philip Bautista, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss the anti-nerve growth factor
(Anti-NGF) drug class that is currently under development and
the safety issues possibly related to these drugs. The
committee will be asked to determine whether reports of joint
destruction represent a safety signal related to the Anti-NGF
class of drugs, and whether the risk-benefit balance for these
drugs favors continued development of the drugs as analgesics.
The meeting was postponed to an undetermined date because
the agency needs time to review data on Anti-NGF products in
new drug applications that were recently submitted.
ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, Great Room,
10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a new drug application from
ApoPharma Inc, represented by Cato Research, for Ferriprox
(deferiprone) film-coated tablets. The proposed use for this
product is for the treatment of patients with excess iron in
the body related to blood transfusions, when current chelation
therapy is inadequate.