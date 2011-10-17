THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6.
For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee
meetings, see:
here
(Changes time of Oct. 17 peripheral and central nervous system
meeting, adds Dec. 1 joint drug safety and dermatologic and
ophthalmic drugs meeting, Dec. 7-8 circulatory devices
meeting)
PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0730/1230
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug
application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect
(rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed
indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of
unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression
and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the
single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to
levodopa.
ALLERGENIC PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 25, 0830/1230
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Joanne Lipkind, 301-827-0314
The committee will meet in open session to hear and discuss
the FDA biologics center's review of scientific and medical
literature concerning the use of non-standardized allergen
extracts in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic disease.
FDA is announcing the availability of this report titled
"CBER's Report of Scientific and Medical Literature and
Information on Non-Standardized Allergen Extracts in the
Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergic Disease" simultaneously in
this Federal Register Notice issue.
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572
On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc
(ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used
for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are
undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.
On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation
Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc
(MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation
System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment
of atrial fibrillation.
ENDOCRINOLOGIC AND METABOLIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 1-2, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran or Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001
On Nov. 1, information will be presented regarding
pediatric development plans for four products that were either
recently approved by FDA, are in late stage development for an
adult oncology indication, or in late stage development in
pediatric patients with cancer. The subcommittee will consider
and discuss issues relating to the development of each product
for pediatric use and provide guidance to facilitate the
formulation of written requests for pediatric studies, if
appropriate.
The four products under consideration are: (1) Adherex
Technologies' AHX.TO sodium thiosulfate injection, (2)
Genentech Inc's (a unit of Roche Holding ROG.VX) vismodegib
(3) GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) pazopanib; and (4) MedImmune
LLC'sMedi-573 (fully human antibody to IGF-I and IGF-II).
On Nov. 2, The committee will discuss an application from
Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) for Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) and
Zetia (ezetimibe) tablets. Simvastatin lowers lipids, or fats
that circulate in the bloodstream, including cholesterol, by
inhibiting 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-CoA reductase, which is
an enzyme involved in producing lipids in the body, and
ezetimibe lowers lipids by inhibiting the absorption of
cholesterol from the intestine. The proposed use for Zetia in
combination with simvastatin or Vytorin is to reduce major
cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease
based on the results of the Study of Heart and Renal Protection
(SHARP).
PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 2, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001
The subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee
will discuss regulatory, academic and industry perspectives
regarding the development of anticoagulant products, or
products to suppress clotting of blood, in children. Issues for
discussion will include identification of strategies to
encourage and facilitate studies of anticoagulants in children
that will result in informative pediatric labeling, appropriate
endpoints for studies of anticoagulants in pediatric patients
and the role of pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic studies to
support a pediatric indication for anticoagulants.