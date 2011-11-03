THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6.

For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee meetings, see: here (Adds Nov. 8-9 meeting of science advisory board to the National Center for Toxicological Research)

ANTI-INFECTIVE DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 3-4, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Minh Doan, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 3, the committee will discuss clinical trial design issues for the development of antibacterials for the treatment of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) and the draft document entitled "Guidance for Industry, Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: Developing Drugs for Treatment", published March 2009.

On Nov. 4, the committee will discuss clinical trial design issues in the development of antibacterials for the treatment of Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (HABP), including Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia (VABP) and the draft document entitled "Guidance for Industry, Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia and Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia: Developing Drugs for Treatment", published November 2010 (see FDA Web site: Clinical/Antimicrobial Guidances1).

NATIONAL MAMMOGRAPHY QUALITY ASSURANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 4, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Ballroom, 2 Montgomery Village Ave, Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will provide advice and recommendations on the following issues: (1) Proposed changes to the Mammography Quality Standard Act (MQSA) policies and inspection procedures; (2) accreditation body review of soft copy mammography images; and (3) reporting breast density on mammography reports and patient lay summaries. The committee will also receive updates on the MQSA program and the status of the Full Field Digital Mammography universal quality control manual.

SCIENCE ADVISORY BOARD TO THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR TOXICOLOGICAL RESEARCH

DATE: Nov. 8-9, 0815/1315

LOCATION: NCTR SAB Conference Room B-12, 3900 NCTR Rd., Jefferson, Ark.

CONTACT: Margaret Miller, 301-796-8890

On Nov. 8, the advisory board to the NCTR, the FDA research branch, will review reports and presentations from various related FDA divisions, as well as from the FDA centers for veterinary medicine and food safety. It will also review the FDA's regulatory science strategic plan and its medical countermeasure initiative.

The committee will also vote on a report reviewing the Nanotechnology Core Facility, which is meant to support nanotechnology-related scientific studies and develop methods to monitor nanotechnology-based products that are regulated by the FDA. A member of the advisory board will then present a vision for research needs to advance regulatory science in the area of pharmaceuticals.

On Nov. 9, the FDA biologics, drugs, devices and tobacco products divisions will describe their missions, activities and research needs, and discuss ways they can collaborate with NCTR. Then the meeting will be closed to the public so the advisory board can discus personnel issues at NCTR.

VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314

The committee will hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population, 2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.

CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 17, 0830/1330

LOCATION: Hilton, Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0294

The committee will discuss a new biologic license application from Organogenesis Inc for Apligraf (oral), meant for the treatment of surgically created gingival and alveolar mucosal surface defects in adults.

GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16-17, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Inn Washington/College Park, Baltimore Ave., College Park, Md.

CONTACT: Kristine Khuc, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 16, the committee will discuss the design of clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy and durability of response with repeat treatment cycles of Xifaxan (rifaximin) by Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. SLXP.O for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.

On Nov. 17, the committee will provide recommendations to the Agency on the design and size of premarketing cardiovascular safety development programs necessary to support approval of products in the class of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine) receptor 4 (5HT4) agonists for the proposed indications of chronic idiopathic (of unknown cause) constipation (CIC), constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C), gastroparesis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease that does not respond to a proton pump inhibitor.