(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EST/GMT.
For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee
meetings, see:
(Adds Jan. 20 reproductive health drugs meeting)
VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314
The committee will hear an overview of the research
programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of
Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center
for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will
also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre
Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population,
2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make
recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate
endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine
(Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older
using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.
CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 17, 0830/1330
LOCATION: Hilton, Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0294
The committee will discuss a new biologic license
application from Organogenesis Inc for Apligraf (oral), meant
for the treatment of surgically created gingival and alveolar
mucosal surface defects in adults.
GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 16-17, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Inn Washington/College Park, Baltimore
Ave., College Park, Md.
CONTACT: Kristine Khuc, 301-796-9001
On Nov. 16, the committee will discuss the design of
clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy and durability
of response with repeat treatment cycles of Xifaxan (rifaximin)
by Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. SLXP.O for irritable bowel
syndrome with diarrhea.
On Nov. 17, the committee will provide recommendations to
the Agency on the design and size of premarketing
cardiovascular safety development programs necessary to support
approval of products in the class of serotonin
(5-hydroxytryptamine) receptor 4 (5HT4) agonists for the
proposed indications of chronic idiopathic (of unknown cause)
constipation (CIC), constipation predominant irritable bowel
syndrome (IBS-C), gastroparesis, and gastroesophageal reflux
disease that does not respond to a proton pump inhibitor.
RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 17-18, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Building 31, Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151
On Nov. 17, the committee will discuss results of a
literature review (as required in the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act) about communicating quantitative risk and
benefit information in prescription drug promotional labeling
and print advertising, and will also receive a briefing on
activities in FDA's Office of Special Health Issues.
On Nov. 18, the Committee will discuss implications, for
strategic communication, of recent theoretical developments on
information use in decision-making.
POSTPONED
GENERAL AND PLASTIC SURGERY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Avena Russell, 1-301-796-3805
The committee will discuss the premarket approval
application from Contura Inc, owned by Idosan A/S, for Aquamid,
a new material (polyacrylamide) for use as a dermal filler for
aesthetic treatment of wrinkles in the face. The Aquamid dermal
filler is intended for use in mid-to-deep sub-dermal
implantation for the aesthetic treatment of moderate to severe
facial wrinkles and folds, such as the nasolabial folds.
JOINT MEETING OF THE DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT
ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE DERMATOLOGIC AND OPHTHALMIC DRUGS
ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001
The FDA Amendments Act of 2007 requires FDA to bring, at
least annually, one or more drugs with Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategies (REMS) with Elements to Assure Safe Use
(ETASU) before its Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory
Committee. On Dec. 1, the joint meeting will discuss
REMS-related topics. During the morning session, the committees
will discuss the REMS program for isotretinoin, also known as
iPLEDGE, as an example of a REMS that has ETASU. During the
afternoon session, the committees will discuss general issues
related to the impact of REMS with ETASU on the healthcare
system and patient access, such as how programs with ETASU can
be better integrated into existing health systems.
ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 7, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001
During the morning session, the committee will discuss a
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) new drug application for the proposed trade
name Inlyta (axitinib) tablets. The proposed use for this
product is for the treatment of patients with advanced renal
cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer.
In the afternoon, the committee will discuss an Affymax Inc
AFFY.O new drug application for the established name
peginesatide injection. The proposed use for this product is
for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic renal
failure in adult patients on dialysis.