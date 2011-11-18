PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 12, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd., East Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Philip Bautista, 301-847-8533

The committee will discuss safety and efficacy issues with a new drug application from Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXA.O for Adasuve (loxapine) inhalation powder, for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder in adults. Particular issues for discussion are concerns regarding pulmonary safety.

ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss pathways for the development of drugs intended to treat variola virus infection (smallpox) in the event of an outbreak, including the use of animal models of other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses that includes smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy.

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Jan. 20, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss the benefits and risks of a Columbia Laboratories Inc CBRX.O application for progesterone gel 8%, for the proposed indication of "reduction of risk of preterm birth in women with short uterine cervical length regardless of other risk factors in the mid-trimester of pregnancy." The uterine cervix is the mouth of the uterus leading into the vagina. The benefit/risk discussion will focus on the adequacy of the demonstration of efficacy in the U.S. population.

NEUROLOGICAL DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Feb. 10, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Avena Russell, 301-796-3805

The committee will discuss and make recommendations regarding the possible reclassification of cranial electrotherapy stimulator (CES) devices. On August 8, 2011, FDA issued a proposed rule which, if made final, would make CES devices Class III requiring premarket approval. In response to the proposed rule, FDA received petitions requesting a change in classification. The reclassification petitions are available for public review and comment at www.regulations.gov under docket number FDA-2011-N-0504. The committee discussion will include the existing data to support CES safety and effectiveness and whether the data are sufficient to develop special controls to support regulation of these devices under Class II.

DERMATOLOGIC AND OPHTHALMIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Feb. 27, 0900/1400

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland

CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001

The committee will be asked to comment on the following topics related to the use of ophthalmic drug products, or products intended for use in the eye: 1) appropriate types of clinical evidence for developing anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and reduction of eye pain in patients who have undergone ocular surgery. This will include a discussion of the definition and scope of this indication as well as the types of clinical trials needed to support approval; and 2) appropriateness of marketing a single bottle of ophthalmic product for use in both eyes for post-surgical indications as it relates to the potential risk for infection. The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research would like the advisory committee to provide advice on the potential risk and approaches to mitigating that risk, including limits to fill size where appropriate.