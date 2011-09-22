PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug
application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect
(rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed
indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of
unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression
and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the
single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to
levodopa.
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572
On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc
(ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used
for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are
undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.
On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation
Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc
(MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation
System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment
of atrial fibrillation.
ENDOCRINOLOGIC AND METABOLIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 2, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss an application from Merck & Co
Inc (MRK.N) for Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) and Zetia
(ezetimibe) tablets. Simvastatin lowers lipids, or fats that
circulate in the bloodstream, including cholesterol, by
inhibiting 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-CoA reductase, which is
an enzyme involved in producing lipids in the body, and
ezetimibe lowers lipids by inhibiting the absorption of
cholesterol from the intestine.
The proposed use for Zetia in combination with simvastatin
or Vytorin is to reduce major cardiovascular events in patients
with chronic kidney disease based on the results of the Study
of Heart and Renal Protection (SHARP). SHARP was a clinical
trial that studied the effect of Vytorin compared with placebo
on the occurrence of major cardiovascular events in patients
with chronic kidney disease who did not have a history of
myocardial infarction or coronary revascularization, or heart
bypass surgery or opening heart vessels with a balloon or
stents. The primary outcome of major cardiovascular events was
defined as the first occurrence of either nonfatal myocardial
infarction, cardiac death, stroke, or coronary or noncoronary
revascularization (including nontraumatic amputation). The
primary analysis demonstrated that assignment to Vytorin
significantly reduced the relative risk of a major
cardiovascular event by 16 percent compared to placebo.
TOBACCO PRODUCTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 2-3, 0900/1300
LOCATION: Center for Tobacco Products, 9200 Corporate
Blvd., Rockville, Md.
CONTACT: Caryn Cohen, 877-287-1373
The committee will continue the discussions of issues
related to the nature and impact of the use of dissolvable
tobacco products on the public health, including such use among
children, as part of the TPSAC's required report to the
Secretary of Health and Human Services. Discussion will include
such topics as the composition and characteristics of
dissolvable tobacco products, product use, potential health
effects, and marketing.
VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD
CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314
The committee will hear an overview of the research
programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of
Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center
for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will
also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre
Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population,
2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make
recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate
endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine
(Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older
using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.
RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
DATE: Nov. 17-18, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Building 31, Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151
On Nov. 17, the committee will discuss results of a
literature review (as required in the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act) about communicating quantitative risk and
benefit information in prescription drug promotional labeling
and print advertising, and will also receive a briefing on
activities in FDA's Office of Special Health Issues. On Nov.
18, the Committee will discuss implications, for strategic
communication, of recent theoretical developments on
information use in decision-making.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)