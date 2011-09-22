PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa.

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572

On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc (ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.

On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc (MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

ENDOCRINOLOGIC AND METABOLIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 2, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss an application from Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) for Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) and Zetia (ezetimibe) tablets. Simvastatin lowers lipids, or fats that circulate in the bloodstream, including cholesterol, by inhibiting 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-CoA reductase, which is an enzyme involved in producing lipids in the body, and ezetimibe lowers lipids by inhibiting the absorption of cholesterol from the intestine.

The proposed use for Zetia in combination with simvastatin or Vytorin is to reduce major cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease based on the results of the Study of Heart and Renal Protection (SHARP). SHARP was a clinical trial that studied the effect of Vytorin compared with placebo on the occurrence of major cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease who did not have a history of myocardial infarction or coronary revascularization, or heart bypass surgery or opening heart vessels with a balloon or stents. The primary outcome of major cardiovascular events was defined as the first occurrence of either nonfatal myocardial infarction, cardiac death, stroke, or coronary or noncoronary revascularization (including nontraumatic amputation). The primary analysis demonstrated that assignment to Vytorin significantly reduced the relative risk of a major cardiovascular event by 16 percent compared to placebo.

TOBACCO PRODUCTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 2-3, 0900/1300

LOCATION: Center for Tobacco Products, 9200 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, Md.

CONTACT: Caryn Cohen, 877-287-1373

The committee will continue the discussions of issues related to the nature and impact of the use of dissolvable tobacco products on the public health, including such use among children, as part of the TPSAC's required report to the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Discussion will include such topics as the composition and characteristics of dissolvable tobacco products, product use, potential health effects, and marketing.

VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314

The committee will hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population, 2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.

RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

DATE: Nov. 17-18, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Building 31, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151

On Nov. 17, the committee will discuss results of a literature review (as required in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) about communicating quantitative risk and benefit information in prescription drug promotional labeling and print advertising, and will also receive a briefing on activities in FDA's Office of Special Health Issues. On Nov. 18, the Committee will discuss implications, for strategic communication, of recent theoretical developments on information use in decision-making. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)