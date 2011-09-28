THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6, THEN EST/GMT.

For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee meetings, see: here

(Adds Oct. 25 allergenic products, Nov. 3-4 anti-infective drugs, and Nov. 16-17 gastrointestinal drugs meetings; Dec. 8-9 joint meeting of reproductive health drugs and drug safety and risk management)

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 13, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572

The committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application for Cook Inc's Zilver-PTX drug-eluting stent. The stent is a self-expanding nitinol stent coated on its outer surface with the cytotoxic drug paclitaxel without any polymer, binder, or excipient at a dose density of 3 micrograms/square millimeter. Upon deployment, the Zilver-PTX stent expands to establish and maintain patency in the stented region. The proposed indications for use are treatment of de novo or restenotic symptomatic vascular disease of the above-the-knee femoropopliteal arteries having reference vessel diameter from 4 mm to 9 mm and total lesion lengths per patient of 280 mm.

POSTPONED

IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.

Gen-Probe said the panel is now expected to meet in the first quarter of 2012.

PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa.

ALLERGENIC PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 25, 0830/1230

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Joanne Lipkind, 301-827-0314

The committee will meet in open session to hear and discuss the FDA biologics center's review of scientific and medical literature concerning the use of non-standardized allergen extracts in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic disease. FDA is announcing the availability of this report titled "CBER's Report of Scientific and Medical Literature and Information on Non-Standardized Allergen Extracts in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergic Disease" simultaneously in this Federal Register Notice issue.

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572

On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc (ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.

On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc (MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.