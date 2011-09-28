THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6, THEN
EST/GMT.
For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee
meetings, see:
here
(Adds Oct. 25 allergenic products, Nov. 3-4 anti-infective
drugs, and Nov. 16-17 gastrointestinal drugs meetings; Dec. 8-9
joint meeting of reproductive health drugs and drug safety and
risk management)
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 13, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572
The committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote
on information related to the premarket approval application
for Cook Inc's Zilver-PTX drug-eluting stent. The stent is a
self-expanding nitinol stent coated on its outer surface with
the cytotoxic drug paclitaxel without any polymer, binder, or
excipient at a dose density of 3 micrograms/square millimeter.
Upon deployment, the Zilver-PTX stent expands to establish and
maintain patency in the stented region. The proposed
indications for use are treatment of de novo or restenotic
symptomatic vascular disease of the above-the-knee
femoropopliteal arteries having reference vessel diameter from
4 mm to 9 mm and total lesion lengths per patient of 280 mm.
POSTPONED
IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639
The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote
on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O)
for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is
indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information
to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age
or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate
biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended
based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is
associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.
Gen-Probe said the panel is now expected to meet in the
first quarter of 2012.
PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New
Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug
application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect
(rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed
indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of
unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression
and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the
single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to
levodopa.
ALLERGENIC PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 25, 0830/1230
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Joanne Lipkind, 301-827-0314
The committee will meet in open session to hear and discuss
the FDA biologics center's review of scientific and medical
literature concerning the use of non-standardized allergen
extracts in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic disease.
FDA is announcing the availability of this report titled
"CBER's Report of Scientific and Medical Literature and
Information on Non-Standardized Allergen Extracts in the
Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergic Disease" simultaneously in
this Federal Register Notice issue.
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572
On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc
(ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used
for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are
undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.
On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make
recommendations and vote on information related to the
premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation
Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc
(MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation
System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment
of atrial fibrillation.