Sept 23 U.S. health regulators cleared an
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.O) drug for adults and children
with a rare genetic disorder that damages vital organs, as the
company expands the uses of its flagship medicine.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Soliris on Friday
for children and adults with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
(aHUS), a life-threatening genetic disease that can lead to
stroke, heart attack or kidney failure.
Soliris, generically known as eculizumab, is the first
approved treatment for aHUS, a variant of the disease that
disproportionately affects children.
Cheshire, Connecticut-based Alexion derives all its revenue
from the medicine that in 2007 received FDA approval for
treating a serious and also rare blood disorder called
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, which can lead to
disability and premature death.
After the FDA's announcement, which came a few days earlier
than expected, the company increased its 2011 revenue outlook.
Alexion forecast revenue of $760 million to $768 million,
up from $745 million to $755 million. It also raised the
forecasted earnings per share range by 5 cents at the upper and
lower ends to $1.15 to $1.20. [ID:nWNAB8408]
The company's share were up 5 percent at $66.56 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise
in the S&P Biotechnology Sub-Industry Index .GSPTKBI
Soliris is a targeted therapy that works by inhibiting
chronic and uncontrolled activation of proteins that cause
blood clots and organ damage in patients with aHUS.
The U.S. label for drug includes a boxed warning of
life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections occurring
in patients treated with the medication, Alexion said. Most
common side-effects include high blood pressure, diarrhea,
anemia, vomiting, nausea, a decrease in white blood cells and
upper respiratory and urinary tract infections.
Current standard treatment of aHUS is plasma therapy, the
safety and effectiveness of which has not been assessed in
well-controlled studies, the FDA said. Even with that
treatment, currently more than half of all patients with aHUS
die, require kidney dialysis or have permanent kidney damage
within a year of diagnosis, Alexion said.
Earlier on Friday, Alexion said a committee of the European
drugs regulator recommended extending approval for Soliris to
pediatric and adult patients with aHUS. The company said it
expects the European Commission to make its final decision in
about two months.
The U.S. and European regulatory actions were positive but
"both fully expected," wrote Robert W. Baird & Co analyst
Christopher Raymond in a note for clients.
The company is testing Soliris for nine other indications,
with results expected by the end of the year. [ID:nL3E7IL27R]
