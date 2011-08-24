* Botox approved for patients with nerve damage
By Anna Yukhananov and Bill Berkrot
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. drug
regulators approved Allergan's (AGN.N) Botox for treating a
specific kind of overactive bladder on Wednesday, setting the
stage for wider use of the popular wrinkle treatment in those
with bladder problems.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Botox can be
injected into the bladder to treat those who lose bladder
control because of damage to the nervous system, through
conditions such as multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury.
The drug received a similar approval in Europe earlier this
month. [ID:nL6E7J808N]
The company will also try to gain approval to market Botox
to a broader population of patients with overactive bladder,
the company's CEO David Pyott told Reuters earlier this month.
[ID:nN1E7721Y8]
"This approval is positive as it may bode well for the
eventual approval of Botox in idiopathic (of unknown cause)
overactive bladder," Leerink Swann analyst Seamus Fernandez
said in a research note.
He forecast sales of about $40 million for the current
bladder label by 2017, and $210 million in 2017 for the broader
label, which he expects Allergan to file for next year.
Overactive bladder, caused by uncontrollable contractions
of the bladder, causes frequent urination, urgent need to
urinate and inability to control urination.
A single injection of Botox into the bladder can relax it
and increase its storage capacity, with the effect lasting for
about nine months.
About 60 to 80 percent of patients with multiple sclerosis
or spinal cord injury experience some form of bladder problems,
Allergan said, out of 350,000 such patients in the United
States.
"It's very smart for management to build out these
therapeutic indications for Botox because it's more difficult
for competitors to get into these areas as opposed to the
cosmetic side, where they're probably going to see continued
market share losses," said Michael Waterhouse, analyst at
Morningstar.
Botox' active ingredient is a toxin that blocks nerve
signals. It gets about half its annual sales of $1.5 billion
from reducing wrinkles. It is also approved to prevent migraine
headaches and to treat upper limb spasticity, neck pain from
cervical dystonia and certain types of eye muscle problems and
spasms of the eyelids.
Botox offers a new treatment option for patients who do not
respond to standard treatments for bladder control, pills
called anticholinergics, which include oxybutynin and Astellas
(4503.T) and GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) Vesicare.
Allergan shares closed up 3 percent at $77.90 at the end of
regular trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange,
outperforming a 0.5 percent increase in the Arca Pharmaceutical
Index .DRG of large U.S. and European drugmakers.
