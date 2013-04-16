By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. health regulators have
declined to approve an inhaled migraine drug from Allergan Inc
, citing manufacturing concerns related to the canisters
used to dispense it.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had previously
expressed concerns related to Exemplar Pharma LLC, a business
that fills the drug canisters for Allergan. In a move to ensure
its supply chain, Allergan acquired Exemplar for what it said
was less than $20 million and appointed members of its own team
to oversee the facility.
Allergan said it expects the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will require a re-inspection of the Exemplar
facility prior to approval. The company said the FDA also had
concerns about the manufacturing process for the final filled
canisters. Allergan said it has already responded to this
concern but the agency has not yet had time to respond.
The drug, Levadex, is an inhaled version of an existing
drug, dihydroergotamine, which is typically given by nasal spray
or by injection at a headache center or hospital. The drug was
reformatted into a more convenient form by MAP Pharmaceuticals
Inc. Allergan acquired MAP in January for about $958 million.
Dihydroergotamine is in a class of drugs called ergot
alkaloids that work by tightening blood vessels in the brain.
Analysts on average expect Levadex to generate sales of nearly
$300 million by 2015 according to Thomson Reuters data.
Data from a Phase III clinical trial, the last needed before
a drug is submitted for U.S. approval, showed the drug met all
four of the trial's main goals of reducing pain, mitigating
sensitivity to light and sound and relieving nausea.
Migraine is an often debilitating neurological disorder that
affects around 30 million people in the United States, according
to the National Headache Foundation.
Migraine therapies on the market include a class of drugs
called triptans, such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Imitrex,
Johnson & Johnson and Almirall's Axert and
AstraZeneca Plc's Zomig.
Allergan's injectable wrinkle-filler Botox was approved for
headaches in October 2010.
The company said it will "vigorously address" the concerns
raised by the FDA in its so-called "complete response letter,"
the type of letter issued by the agency to convey that it cannot
approve a drug application in its current form.
Allergan said that based on its assessment of the FDA's
response, it expects the agency to make its next ruling by the
end of the fourth quarter. It said its financial earnings per
share forecast remains unchanged, saying 2013 sales of Levadex
would have been minimal even had the FDA approved it.
The company's shares on Tuesday were trading $1.69 lower in
price, or down about 1.48 percent, at $112.34 a share.