* FDA asks companies to stop non-medical antibiotic use
* Such use contributes to antibiotic-resistant "superbugs"
* Advocacy groups say FDA limits should be mandatory
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday urged food producers to voluntarily stop using
antibiotics in livestock for non-medical uses as part of a broad
effort to prevent the rise of drug-resistant "superbugs."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said antibiotics
should only be used under the supervision of a veterinarian to
prevent or treat illnesses in animals. It asked companies to
start phasing out the use of antibiotics for non-medical
purposes such as promoting growth, and said that process could
take three years.
The FDA had previously banned certain types of antibiotics,
like cephalosporins, for non-medical uses in livestock.
The move to limit the drugs could affect large meat
producers like Tyson Foods Inc, Cargill Inc
and Hormel Foods Corp.
Some antibiotics are specifically approved for growth
promotion because they have been shown to help animals better
absorb nutrients in their feed, said Dave Warner, a spokesman
for the National Pork Producers Council. They also keep animals
from getting sick, he said.
Environmental advocacy groups have long argued that using
common antibiotics like tetracyclines and penicillin in animal
feed has contributed to the rise of antibiotic-resistant
bacteria in humans, known as "superbugs." Some groups said the
FDA should make limits on antibiotics mandatory, not voluntary.
Scientists say overuse of antibiotics -- whether in people
or animals -- can lead to bacterial resistance as resistant
strains become dominant. Perhaps the most publicized
antibiotic-resistant bacteria are the methicillin-resistant
staphylococcus bugs known as MRSA.
"The new strategy will ensure farmers and veterinarians can
care for animals while ensuring the medicines people need remain
safe and effective," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in a
statement.
Michael Taylor, deputy FDA commissioner for foods, said
veterinary oversight should ensure antibiotics are used properly
and only when necessary, limiting resistance. Food producers
have not had to consult veterinarians, since common antibiotics
have long been available to farmers without a prescription.
A federal judge last month ordered the FDA to start
proceedings to withdraw approval for the non-therapeutic use of
some common antibiotics in animal feed, based on a lawsuit filed
by environmental groups.
Wednesday's announcement was based on draft rules for
antibiotics that the FDA issued in 2010, and was unrelated to
the court ruling, the agency said. The FDA said it is still
deciding whether to appeal the March ruling.
The court's decision would have made antibiotic withdrawal
mandatory, and some groups criticized the FDA for trusting
companies to stop overuse on their own.
"This is not an issue where trust should be the measure,"
said Richard Wood, chair of a coalition of environmental and
other groups called Keep Antibiotics Working that pushes for
measures to combat antibiotic resistance.
"This is an issue where the measure is whether or not the
FDA has fulfilled its authority of protecting public health."
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York, who has proposed
legislation to stop misuse of antibiotics, also urged the FDA to
do more.
The FDA said voluntary action is a faster process than
banning all non-medical uses of antibiotics, which requires
separate court hearings for every one of the couple hundred
drugs involved.
"We think by virtue of the commitments companies have made
... we can get to that result over the next few years rather
than litigating over the next couple of decades," the FDA's
Taylor said.
Industry groups said producers have already started to cut
back on antibiotics and to rely on veterinary supervision.
But some in the industry also criticized the FDA's decision,
with the National Pork Producers Council saying it would hurt
animal health and increase the cost of producing food.
"And the requirement for (veterinarians) could be
problematic, particularly for smaller producers or producers in
remote areas who may not have regular access to veterinary
services," said council president R.C. Hunt, a pork producer
from Wilson, North Carolina.
The FDA said it would work with smaller companies to help
them comply with the recommendations.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Chuck
Abbott; Editing by David Gregorio and Carol Bishopric)