Oct 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it is investigating an increasing number of reports of
serious and life-threatening adverse events in patients taking
Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's leukemia drug, Iclusig.
Ariad's shares fell 7 percent in early trade on Friday.
In a safety notice posted on its website, the regulator
advised patients taking Iclusig to seek immediate medical
attention if they experience symptoms suggesting a heart attack.
The notice comes after Ariad disclosed on Wednesday that the
FDA asked the company to stop enrolling patients in clinical
trials of Iclusig. The agency had identified a number of
patients who had experienced blood clots and heart damage after
taking the drug.
Iclusig was approved by the FDA in December 2012 to treat
adults with two rare types of blood cancers - chronic myeloid
leukemia and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute
lymphoblastic leukemia. The drug's label contains information
about the risks of blood clots.
The company is testing the drug in seven mid-stage studies
for lung cancer, thyroid cancer and another form of blood
cancer.
The FDA said that the most recent clinical trial data Ariad
had submitted showed at least 20 percent of patients developed
blood clots or narrowing of blood vessels.
The agency also said it recently received reports showing
that patients treated with Iclusig experienced serious eye
problems, including decreased vision and clots in blood vessels
of the eye. (r.reuters.com/cup73v)
Postmarket reports show that Iclusig patients experienced
heart attacks resulting in death, worsening coronary artery
disease, stroke, narrowing of large arteries of the brain among
others, the FDA said.
The company's shares were down 4 percent at $5.18 at 10:20
a.m. ET, recouping from a low of $5.05.
Ariad's stock lost three-quarters of its value on Wednesday
to trade at a three-year low.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)