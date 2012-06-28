WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. drugs regulators gave the nod to Astellas Pharma Inc's pill for overactive bladder on Thursday, boosting the Japanese drugmaker's foothold in the market for the condition.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the once-daily pill, mirabegron, for adults who cannot control their bladder muscles, following a positive recommendation from FDA advisers. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)