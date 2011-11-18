BRIEF-Computer Modelling posts Q3 basic EPS of $0.09
* Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09
* Avastin not safe, effective for breast cancer-FDA
* Avastin still on market for other types of cancer
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. drugs regulator revoked Roche Holding AG's ROG.VX Avastin for use against breast cancer after a protracted battle over the popular cancer drug.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said on Friday Avastin was not shown to be safe and effective for that use.
Avastin will remain on the market for other uses, including certain types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer, the FDA said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Alina Selyukh; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
* Intercept to provide update on phase 3 regenerate trial of obeticholic acid for the treatment of nash patients with liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)