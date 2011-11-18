* Avastin not safe, effective for breast cancer-FDA

* Avastin still on market for other types of cancer

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. drugs regulator revoked Roche Holding AG's ROG.VX Avastin for use against breast cancer after a protracted battle over the popular cancer drug.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said on Friday Avastin was not shown to be safe and effective for that use.

Avastin will remain on the market for other uses, including certain types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer, the FDA said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Alina Selyukh; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)