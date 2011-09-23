* FDA official says could be weeks or even days
* Long-awaited rules may pave way for U.S. biosimilar market
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration appears to be on the verge of issuing
long-awaiting guidelines for the development of generic
versions of complex biotechnology medicines.
The FDA still plans to release the guidance by the end of the
year but the agency's top drug official, Janet Woodcock, has
indicated it could come "as early as the next few weeks, maybe
even days," Janice Soreth, deputy director of the agency's Europe
office in London, said on Friday.
Europe is ahead of the United States on this front, having
already approved cheaper copies of some biotech medicines.
The U.S. agency has completed work on the guidance and
expects to release it "promptly," Woodcock said in an
interview, according to the biotechnology trade publisher
BioCentury.
The agency has also reached a "tentative agreement" with
industry representatives over user fees companies would pay to
support the biosimilar approval process, according to minutes
of a meeting between FDA and the industry posted on FDA's
website.
Drugmakers, investors and others are eager to gain more
insight for the approval process for cheaper versions of
biotech drugs, known as "biosimilars" -- a potentially
multibillion-dollar market.
Soreth made her comments during a biosimilars panel at
Windhover's Pharmaceutical Strategic Alliances Conference, held
in New York.
She said an article written by FDA officials in last
month's New England Journal of Medicine was an indicator of
what the guidance might look like. Agency officials said in the
article that approval for biosimilars "will require a new
paradigm of sponsor-FDA interactions," involving analysis of
much more data than traditional generics. [ID:nN1E7720LD]
Unlike conventional, easy to replicate, chemical-based drug
compounds, biotech drugs are derived from living organisms,
such as proteins, and often produced using recombinant DNA
technologies.
Agreement on a pathway for producing cheaper versions of
biotech drugs -- which treat diseases such as cancer,
rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis -- has been far
more difficult than for traditional pills and capsules because
their complex manufacturing process does not lend itself to
production of exact copies.
Making biotech copies is also expected to be more costly,
as manufacturers must conduct extra clinical trials to show the
new version is as good as the old one.
Soreth said the FDA has received about two dozen meeting
requests for proposed biosimilar products, involving potential
versions of nine or 10 brand biotech drugs, or "reference"
products.
BRAND OR GENERIC MARKET?
The potential players in the burgeoning market include
traditional generic drugmakers, such as Novartis' NOVN.VX
Sandoz division, as well as large pharmaceutical companies like
Pfizer (PFE.N) and Merck (MRK.N) -- all of whom participated in
the panel on Friday.
Some traditional biotechnology companies, such as Biogen
Idec (BIIB.O) and Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), have also expressed an
interest in manufacturing biosimilars at some point.
As the market develops for biosimilars, it remains unclear
to what extent it will mimic the market for pills -- in which
generics of widely sold drugs are substituted for brands at
pharmacies and are sold at 90 percent discounts.
The biosimilar process, at least initially, may not allow
such direct substitutions or involve such hefty discounts.
Indeed, panelists on Friday agreed the discounts thus far have
been about 20 percent to 40 percent.
Michael Kamarck, president of Merck BioVentures, said the
European experience with biosimilars has demonstrated the
products will demand marketing and other support similar to
that required for brand products.
Doctors and patients may demand more evidence for these
products, beyond just FDA approval, before using them, Kamarck
said.
"In small molecule generics, you get these products
licensed and registered and you're done. It's just the
beginning for these products," Kamarck said.
"We are assuming this is a branded business for the next at
least four or five years," he said.
But Jim Roach, chief medical officer of Momenta
Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA.O), said the pressure brought by health
insurers and other healthcare payers to lower drug costs may
ultimately prompt increased use of biosimilars, should they win
approval.
"That pressure will only continue to increase over time,"
Roach said.
"To the extent you can convince regulators that your
product is highly similar and perhaps indistinguishable and
potentially interchangeable, I think the products will be taken
up quite well."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)