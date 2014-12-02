Dec 2 Newer methods to test donated blood
samples for HIV infections are effective, a panel of experts at
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded, in a move that
could limit the ban on donations by men who have had sex with
other men (MSM).
The FDA's ban, in place for about three decades, disallows
donations from men who have had sex with even one man since
1977, as they are recognized to be at a higher risk of acquiring
HIV.
While the FDA's Blood Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday
discussed the new methods to test samples donated by MSMs for
HIV, it did not make a recommendation on limiting the ban.
An advisory committee to the Department of Health and Human
Services earlier in November had recommended replacing the ban
with a new one that bars donations from men who have had sex
with another man in the past year.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)