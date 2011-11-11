Nov 10 U.S. drug regulators have for the first
time approved a therapy that uses cells of human blood from the
placenta and the umbilical cord to treat people with
blood-forming disorders or cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday licensed
Hemacord, manufactured by the New York Blood Center (NYBC), a
therapy that contains self-recreating cells similar to stem
cells from human cord blood.
Those blood-forming types of cells, known as progenitor
cells, are infused into patients and make their way to bone
marrow, where they divide and mature. As they move into the
bloodstream, they can help build new blood cells or restore
their capacities, including immune function.
Hemacord is approved for use in blood-restoring stem cell
transplants, which can use cells from three sources: cords,
bone marrow and peripheral blood, the flowing blood that
circulates through the body.
"We have been using cord blood for years," said Dr. Machi
Scaradavou, medical director of the NYBC's National Cord Blood
Program. "Recently, FDA decided that it needs to be licensed
and this is the first cord blood product and stem cell product
to be licensed."
In 2009, the FDA guided manufacturers of such therapies to
submit by Oct. 20 applications either for a license or for an
approval as an investigational new drug. National Cord Blood
Program is the first to get FDA's nod, Scaradavou said.
"The use of cord blood hematopoietic (blood-forming)
progenitor cell therapy offers potentially life-saving
treatment options," said Dr. Karen Midthun, director of FDA's
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.
Hemacord comes with a boxed warning as it is associated
with possibly fatal risks of Graft Versus Host Disease,
engraftment syndrome, graft failure and infusion reactions, the
FDA said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)