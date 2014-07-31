BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
July 31 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
* U.S. FDA approves for marketing Striverdi Respimat COPD drug by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals
* Says COPD drug to carry a boxed warning that LABA'S increase risk of asthma-related death
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing