Dec 11 An advisory panel of medical experts
convened by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
voted that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co had provided adequate
evidence of the benefits of an experimental drug to treat rare
and potentially fatal disorders involving loss of body fat.
The panel voted 11-1 that the benefits of the drug
metreleptin outweigh the risks for the treatment of children and
adults suffering from a condition known as generalized
lipodystrophy.
Only a few thousand people worldwide are believed to have
the disorders, in which fat builds up in the blood and organs
such as liver and muscle, and can lead to diabetes, pancreatitis
and fatty liver disease. There are currently no approved drugs
to treat the underlying causes of the disease, including
deficiencies of the human hormone leptin that occur with loss of
fat tissue under the skin.
However, by a 10-2 vote, the panel felt the risks of the
medicine were too high to recommend the drug for metabolic
disorders associated with partial lipodystrophy, such as
diabetes and high triglycerides inadequately controlled by a
current therapy.
The FDA typically follows the advice of its expert panels
but is under no obligation to do so.
