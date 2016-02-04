WASHINGTON Feb 4 Bowing to pressure from
lawmakers, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee
to lead the Food and Drug Administration, said on Thursday the
agency would reform its process for approving opioid
painkillers.
Last month Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts
placed a hold on Califf's nomination, preventing it from being
voted on by the full Senate, until the agency agreed to convene
an advisory panel to review future opioid approval decisions.
The FDA said on Thursday it would convene an advisory
committee before approving any new opioid that does not have
abuse-deterrent properties. And it said the agency's pediatric
advisory committee will make recommendations before any new
labeling relating to children is approved.
Califf, who joined the FDA a year ago as a deputy
commissioner, said that while the agency is not taking the
action specifically in response to Senator Markey, it has heard
what he and others in Congress had to say.
"That kind of pressure, when it's put on," Califf said in a
conference call with reporters, "helps us think."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)