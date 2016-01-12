Jan 12 President Obama's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Robert Califf, won backing from a Senate committee on Tuesday as its members shrugged off criticism from consumer watchdogs that he is too closely linked with the pharmaceutical industry to lead the agency impartially.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted on Tuesday to confirm Califf as FDA Commissioner, a position that has been open since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped down last February.

The nomination must now be approved by the full Senate. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David Alexander)