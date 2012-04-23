(Adds details from FDA review, shares)
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. medical device
reviewers said Cameron Health Inc's defibrillator implanted
under the skin may have more infection issues, and work less
quickly, than similar devices implanted in the heart.
The reviewers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
also said they would not approve Cameron Health's defibrillator,
which treats a dangerously irregular heartbeat, until the
company resolved issues with a battery that depletes earlier
than it should.
But the FDA staff said the device, which was implanted in
314 patients, met the company's main goals for safety and
effectiveness during clinical trials. The device has been sold
outside the United States since July 2009.
Boston Scientific Corp agreed to buy privately-held
Cameron Health Inc in March. Its shares fell 1.7 percent to
$5.84 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The FDA staff review, posted online on Monday, comes ahead
of an advisory panel of outside experts that will vote on the
device on Thursday.
Cameron Health's defibrillator should be able to give about
21 shocks over its five-year life, but the FDA staff said there
have been three cases of premature battery depletion since June
2011, when the company announced the issue.
The FDA staff said they would not ask panelists to discuss
the battery depletion issue.
Like similar devices, Cameron Health's defibrillator
delivers electric shocks to help a fluttering heart beat
normally. But its electrodes are threaded under the skin along
the breastbone, rather than in the heart. In-heart electrodes
are known as trasvenous leads.
