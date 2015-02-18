By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has expanded the authorized use of Celgene Corp's
cancer drug Revlimid to include newly diagnosed
patients with multiple myeloma, the company said on Wednesday.
Previously the drug was only approved for patients who had
received at least one previous therapy. Physicians in the United
States have long been prescribing Revlimid for new patients on
an "off-label" basis, but the company had not been allowed to
promote its use in this population.
The FDA's action means Celgene can market Revlimid, in
combination with a different drug, dexamethasone, as a treatment
for all multiple myeloma patients and helps validate the
company's premise that treating patients earlier and for a
longer period of time increases progression-free survival.
The approval is expected to only modestly increase sales in
the United States since doctors are already prescribing the drug
for newly diagnosed patients.
In Europe, where physicians are not allowed to prescribe
off-label, the situation is different. Celgene expects European
regulators to also approve the drug for newly-diagnosed patients
within the next few weeks. If they do, the move could add
meaningfully to sales.
About 50 percent of patients with multiple myeloma are newly
diagnosed. The remainder have received one or more prior
therapies.
Revlimid generated total sales in 2014 of $2.92 billion in
the United States and $2.06 billion in the rest of the world.
The drug is approved in 70 countries for previously treated
patients. The company hopes approvals in the U.S. and Europe
will pave the way for other countries to also approve the drug
for newly diagnosed patients.
John Newman, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said in a
research note that he expects sales of Revlimid to reach $10
billion by 2020.
About 93,600 patients are living with multiple myeloma in
Europe and about 88,499 patients are living with it in the
United States, Celgene said.
Revlimid is also approved in the United States and some
other countries for a group of blood disorders known as
myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also approved in the United
States for patients with mantle cell lymphoma whose disease has
progressed after two prior therapies.
Celgene's shares were up 1.4 percent to $117.96 in Wednesday
morning trade on Nasdaq.
