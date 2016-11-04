BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 The effectiveness of Cempra Inc's experimental antibiotic to treat community acquired pneumonia outweighs the risk of liver injury, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.
The panel voted 7-6 that the drug, solithromycin, is as effective as the potent antibiotic moxifloxacin in treating the kind of pneumonia that recently affected presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The panel expressed concern about the risk of liver injury and recommended additional data be collected to further assess that risk. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.