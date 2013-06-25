By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it would allow two new
cigarettes from Lorillard Inc onto the market, marking
the first time the agency has exercised its power to regulate
tobacco products.
The FDA, which got that authority in 2009, authorized the
company to sell Newport Non-Menthol Gold Box 100s and Newport
Non-Menthol Gold Box after it showed they were no more dangerous
than products it already sold.
Lorillard's shares rose as much as 4.9 percent before
dropping back. They closed up 0.3 percent at $43.53.
"The FDA actions are a very positive development for the
tobacco sector, in our view," said Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at
Wells Fargo Securities, who noted that the lack of action on the
part of the FDA for so long had weighed on the industry. "Now
that a potential precedent has been set," she said, "we believe
future actions may occur more quickly."
The FDA, for its part, hailed its rulings as "historic,"
saying it is the only regulatory agency in the world that has
the authority to scientifically review and determine whether a
tobacco product should be allowed on the market.
The agency stressed that its decision to approve Lorillard's
products "is not a finding that the product is safe or safer
than its predicate product, or less harmful in general," and it
said companies are not allowed to say their products are
approved by the FDA.
Under the law, a company must receive premarket
authorization from the FDA before it can sell a new product. The
product must be shown to be appropriate for the protection of
public health. No tobacco company to date has filed such an
application.
A less daunting path to authorization exists if a company
can show that its new product is substantially equivalent to one
it was selling between Feb. 15, 2007 and March 22, 2011 - known
as a predicate product. It could also win authorization if it
can show that its new product is less dangerous than existing
products.
The FDA is currently reviewing some 4,000 applications.
About 3,500 are for products that the agency has authorized on a
provisional basis and are currently on the market. The remainder
are for new products. The agency will decide whether products it
authorized provisionally should remain on the market, and it
will decide whether to authorize the new products.
Lorillard said it is "proud" to be the first company to
receive authorization of a new product.
"We believe that the FDA has carried out its evaluation
process in a deliberate manner reflecting sound science,"
Lorillard said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing
productive engagement with the agency moving forward."
FLAGSHIP BRAND
Newport is Lorillard's flagship line, the second-largest
brand in the industry, the company said, adding that it believes
the addition of the new products to its line-up will strengthen
its competitive position.
The FDA said that in addition to authorizing Lorillard's
products, it also rejected four from companies it declined to
name, saying they had not proved their products were
substantially equivalent to marketed products.
Under the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act
of 2009, the FDA was given the authority to regulate cigarettes,
cigarette tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco but not,
immediately, pipe tobacco, cigars or e-cigarettes. The law gives
the FDA the potential to expand its authority to all tobacco
products but it must first issue new regulations. Those are
currently in development and the agency declined to say when
they are expected to be complete.