Dec 2 U.S. health officials are hopeful that
hospitals and other healthcare providers will show sufficient
preference for using drug compounders that sign up for
regulatory scrutiny under a new law that potentially risky
medicines will no longer be supplied by unregistered compounding
pharmacies.
The law was spurred by the deadly outbreak of fungal
meningitis last year that killed 64 Americans and sickened more
than 700 due to contaminated injections made and shipped by a
Massachusetts drug compounder that was not under the oversight
of the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA officials on Monday said the law, recently signed by
President Barack Obama, gives it new muscle to oversee drug
compounders by creating a pathway for them to officially
register with the agency as an drug outsourcer.
Prior to the meningitis outbreak, drug compounding had been
a long-used but little-known practice in which pharmacists
traditionally alter or recombine drugs to meet the needs of
specific patients with a doctor's prescription. But many had
grown so large that they became more like manufacturers and
distributors.
They had been primarily overseen by state authorities that
are often ill-equipped for the job.
"We do appreciate that this new law gives us greater clarity
and creates this new outsourcing facility category," FDA
Commissioner Margaret Hamburg told reporters on a conference
call on Monday.
Hamburg said she would liked to have seen Congress give the
FDA even greater authority to regulate compounding pharmacies,
but added, "We believe we can achieve a great deal with this new
law."
Compounders that pay a fee to become registered outsourcers
would be subject to FDA oversight, inspections of facilities and
products and would be required to follow good manufacturing
practices laid out by the agency.
The FDA plans to post a list of all registered outsourcers
on its website and will promote their use by healthcare
providers.
"We certainly plan to talk to all the various stakeholders
so that they can understand the benefits of FDA-reviewed
products," Hamburg said.
"We hope that all the ones that are making high-risk
products will be registered with us," she added. "We hope this
will be the standard of practice for where providers will seek
these kinds of medicines for their patients."
Drugs that need to be sterile, including those that are
injected, are among those considered to be high-risk products.
Many compounders that choose not to register with the FDA as
official outsourcers will remain subject to oversight by state
pharmacy boards until the FDA is alerted to a specific problem.
"It will be difficult for us to identify compounding
pharmacies that choose not to register with us," said Jane
Axelrad, associate director for policy for the FDA's Center for
Drug Evaluation and Research. "We will not be able to do
proactive inspections and will have to wait until we have a
complaint."
But by encouraging hospitals and medical practices to work
with drug compounders that do register for regulatory oversight,
the FDA hopes to have greater impact.
"The more that register, the less need there would be to buy
from facilities that are not registered," Axelrad said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)