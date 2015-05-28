(Corrects to say makers of dermal fillers include Galderma, not
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in paragraph 6)
May 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
asked manufacturers of dermal fillers to update their labeling
to reflect the possible risk of serious injuries caused by
unintentional injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in
the face.
The agency said on Thursday it had reviewed information
suggesting that the fillers could block blood vessels and
restrict blood supply to tissues, potentially leading to vision
impairment, blindness, stroke and damage and/or death of the
skin and underlying facial structures.(1.usa.gov/1J5fzyX)
The FDA said it wanted the updated labeling to include
additional warnings, precautions and information about the risks
associated with the filler's usage.
While current labeling includes some information about this
risk, the FDA said it believed that additional information could
be included to better inform healthcare providers and patients.
Dermal fillers are facial implants injected directly into
the treatment area to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and
create smoother or fuller appearance of the face.
Makers of dermal fillers include Galderma, unit of Nestle SA
, and Allergan Inc, which was bought by Actavis Plc
in March.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Maju Samuel)