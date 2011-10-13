* Bill aims to spur device innovation, speed FDA reviews
* Device makers say need faster, more consistent reviews
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 A bill that would loosen
conflict of interest rules for advisers to the Food and Drug
Administration has been proposed by three U.S. senators seeking
to speed up review times for medical devices.
The measure would reverse 2007 legislation that barred
experts who had financial ties to a company or its competitor
from serving on an advisory panel without a waiver. There is
also a limit on the number of waivers that keeps decreasing.
A senior FDA drugs office official testified in August that
the agency was having difficulty in recruiting highly qualified
people for its advisory panels. [ID:nN1E76Q0Q8]
The legislation also comes as medical device makers such as
Boston Scientific (BSX.N) and Stryker (SYK.N) have criticized
the FDA for strangling innovation with inconsistent regulation
and lagging device approvals.
"The legislation would restore the appropriate balance to
conflicts of interest requirements by requiring the FDA to be
subject to the same conflicts of interest requirements as the
rest of the federal government," according to a statement
issued by the senators.
Federal regulations allow those with conflicts to serve as
advisers as long as the conflict is publicly disclosed and is
"unavoidable."
"It is critical that we don't allow regulatory burdens to
get in the way of delivering lifesaving products to the
patients who need them," said Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat
from Minnesota. "This legislation will help ensure that we have
processes that promote safe, pioneering technologies that help
save lives and create good jobs in Minnesota."
Minnesota, home to devicemaker Medtronic (MDT.N), has about
30,000 jobs in the medical device industry, according to
AdvaMed, an industry trade group.
Klobuchar proposed the bill along with Senator Richard
Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, and Michael Bennet, a
Democrat from Colorado. Similar legislation is likely to come
from the House of Representatives in coming days, one
congressional staffer said.
Patient and consumer groups contend the FDA is simply not
looking hard enough to find experts, and worry loosening the
rules could jeopardize the independence of panels. They also
point out the FDA does not use up all of its allotted waivers.
