By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. medical device
makers agreed to double the fees they pay the Food and Drug
Administration in exchange for a more predictable review process
for new device applications, people familiar with the deal said
on Tuesday.
The industry will pay the FDA about $595 million over the
next five years, up from $287 million in the previous agreement,
two people said on condition of anonymity.
FDA spokeswoman Karen Riley said the two sides were close to
an agreement.
Fees from device and drug companies provide about a third of
the FDA's funding. In return, the agency agrees to specific
deadlines for reviewing new applications.
These fee agreements must be renewed every five years and
then authorized by Congress. The current fee agreement expires
in September.
The device industry and the FDA had missed an earlier
deadline this month for submitting an agreement to Congress.
In the past, device companies have clashed with the FDA over
higher fees, arguing they have not led to faster review times
for medical devices. The industry had also
agreed to double fees in its previous agreement with the FDA in
2007.
The FDA and the device industry met at least 29 times over
the past year to negotiate fees and other conditions, according
to minutes posted on the FDA's website.
In the final agreement, regulators agreed to meet with
device makers halfway through the review process to give the
companies more time to respond to questions.
In exchange for higher fees, the FDA also pledged to improve
how quickly it reviews devices, and to hire an outside
consultant to analyze its review system.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)