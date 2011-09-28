* FDA says agency has problems, needs fees to improve

* FDA, device makers meet this week for user fee talks

* Some in industry say user fees are long-term investment

By Anna Yukhananov

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The top U.S. medical device regulator warned industry executives that it would take more money and time to fix delays in Food and Drug Administration reviews of devices.

"Since 2004, we've seen worsening times for (device reviews), and much of the cause resides with the FDA," said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, the head of the agency's device division in a speech that disarmed some industry critics with its frankness.

Shuren, who became head of the division in 2010, told device makers at a conference sponsored by AdvaMed, an industry trade group, that a lack of resources had meant high staff turnover and low training in new technology and science, problems that would take years to fix.

The industry and the FDA have clashed over higher fees for device applications and are holding negotiations this week on a fee agreement to be submitted to Congress by January.

Industry groups contend higher fees in the past have not led to speedier review times for medical devices.

But Shuren, who became head of the division in 2010, told the device makers that it took 10 years for higher user fees to speed up review times in the FDA's drugs division, which began its user fee program in 1992.

Device makers at the conference said they were encouraged by Shuren's speech, and the FDA's willingness to address their concerns.

"Shuren was brought in to raise the bar ... around getting the devices center to work more effectively," said Stephen MacMillan, president and chief executive of Stryker Corp (SYK.N).

"I view (higher fees) like an R&D investment, where you have a few years before you see results," he said, although the wait could be frustrating.

Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of AdvaMed, said on Wednesday both sides were "making progress" on reaching an agreement on user fees, under the leadership of Janet Trunzo, AdvaMed's executive vice president for technology and regulatory affairs.

Earlier this week, James Mazzo, chairman of AdvaMed's board and senior vice president at Abbott's (ABT.N) medical optics unit, said higher fees were not enough -- the agency also needed to address more fundamental problems of inconsistent reviewer questions and unpredictable regulations.

"I'm not a big believer of throwing money or people at a problem," he told reporters. "You first need to identify the problem and then you address it correctly. That's how successful businessmen run their companies."

User fees from devices and drugs provide about a third of the FDA's funding, and Congress must reauthorize them by October, 2012. (Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)