* Heart valve one of Edwards' key products
* Alternative to open-heart surgery
* Transcatheter heart valve market estimated at $2 billion
By Anna Yukhananov
GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13 An artificial heart
valve from Edwards Lifesciences Corp that can be inserted
without cracking open the chest for surgery won the support of
U.S. advisers on Wednesday for use in a wider group of patients.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the
benefits of the Sapien device outweigh its risks for people who
need a new heart valve but face a higher risk of dying from
open-heart surgery.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and will make a final decision in the
future.
Shares of Edwards edged up 0.5 percent to $91 in post-market
trading, as analysts said a positive recommendation had largely
been factored into the share price before the meeting.
The valve is widely considered to be Edwards' most important
new product, and was already approved last year for those deemed
too sick to have the open-heart surgery.
Devices like Sapien, as well as sophisticated non-surgical
techniques, are seen as the next frontier in the battle against
heart disease as drugmakers produce fewer new medicines to fight
the world's leading cause of death.
The Sapien device is meant for people with aortic stenosis,
when the aortic valve that allows blood to leave the heart does
not fully open, decreasing blood flow and potentially preventing
it from reaching the brain and the rest of the body.
About 250,000 Americans have severe symptoms of the disease,
and about two-thirds of them undergo surgery to treat it.
A bad aortic valve commonly requires open-heart surgery,
during which the ribs are sawed open, the heart is stopped and a
new valve is sewn in place. But thousands of people each year
are considered too sick to get the surgery, or have other health
conditions that make it risky.
With an Edwards' Sapien transcatheter heart valve -- the
first such device in the United States -- a catheter guides the
new valve to the heart through the femoral artery in the groin
or a small incision between the ribs. The valve costs about
$30,000 and is made of cow tissue and polyester supported with a
stainless steel mesh frame.
Doctors say this and a similar device being developed by
Medtronic Inc will eventually become the standard of
care.
In pivotal clinical trials, Edwards said the Sapien led to a
slightly lower death rate and dramatically shorter recovery
times and hospital stays than chest-cracking open-heart surgery.
However, FDA advisers were concerned about higher stroke
risk with the device compared to the traditional surgery, as
well as an issue known as aortic leakage, when the valve does
not seal properly and can send blood back into the heart.
"I think we are in belief that the totality of the data
demonstrate a reasonable assurance of safety and efficacy," said
Dr. Warren Laskey, the panel chair and a cardiologist at the
University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
"There are questions that remain unaddressed, but they don't
seem to impede our acceptance of the totality of the data."
The panelists were also worried about clinical trial data
that showed people who had the device inserted through the ribs
-- known as a transapical procedure -- had a higher mortality
rate after one year compared to an insertion through an artery
in the leg.
The advisory panel voted 10 to 2 that the device was safe,
and 12 to 0 that it was effective.
Sapien is considered to be one of the most important growth
drivers for Edwards, especially if the company gets approval for
the broader use, potentially doubling the number of eligible
patients, analysts say.
Analysts have pegged the worldwide market for transcatheter
aortic valves at more than $2 billion a year.
"A broader indication for high-risk patients would enable
multi-disciplinary heart teams to choose the approach best
suited to their patients' needs, including for the first time a
transapical delivery option," Edwards' chairman and chief
executive Michael Mussallem said in a statement.
