GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13 An artificial heart valve from Edwards Lifesciences Corp that can be inserted without cracking open the chest for surgery won the support of U.S. advisers on Wednesday for use in a wider group of patients.

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the benefits of the Sapien device outweigh its risks for people who need a new heart valve but face a higher risk of dying from open-heart surgery.

The valve is Edwards' most important new product, and was already approved last year for those deemed too sick to have the open-heart surgery.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and will make a final decision later. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Bernard Orr)