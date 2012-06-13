GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13 An artificial heart
valve from Edwards Lifesciences Corp that can be inserted
without cracking open the chest for surgery won the support of
U.S. advisers on Wednesday for use in a wider group of patients.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the
benefits of the Sapien device outweigh its risks for people who
need a new heart valve but face a higher risk of dying from
open-heart surgery.
The valve is Edwards' most important new product, and was
already approved last year for those deemed too sick to have the
open-heart surgery.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and will make a final decision later.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Bernard Orr)