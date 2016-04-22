April 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed a ban on electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) that are used to curb individuals from engaging in self-injurious or aggressive behavior, saying they pose an "unreasonable and substantial" risk to public health.

ESDs administer electrical shocks through electrodes attached to the skin of individuals to attempt to condition them to stop them from harming themselves or being aggressive. (1.usa.gov/1VGHKus)

Evidence indicates a number of significant psychological and physical risks are associated with the use of these devices, including depression, anxiety, pain, burns, tissue damage and errant shocks from a device malfunction, the regulator noted.

"As these risks cannot be eliminated through new or updated labeling, banning the product is necessary to protect public health," the agency said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)