April 18 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration was deadlocked over whether the agency
should approve Endo Health Solutions Inc's experimental
drug to treat low testosterone in men.
The panel on Thursday voted 9-9 on whether the drug is safe
for the treatment of conditions associated with low
testosterone. It voted 17-1 that the company's proposed
instructions to doctors for mitigating potential risks were
insufficient.
Analysts were not expecting the drug, Aveed, to be warmly
reviewed by the panel based on the negative tone of an FDA staff
review of the drug that was posted on the agency's website on
Tuesday.