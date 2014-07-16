By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, July 16 A proposal to overhaul
nutrition labels on packaged foods sold in the United States
does not go far enough to influence consumer choices and reduce
obesity, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner
said in an article published on Wednesday.
David Kessler, who served as the agency's commissioner in
the 1990s when the original nutrition facts label was designed,
wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that the agency
needs a strategy that goes beyond just altering labels.
Under an FDA proposal released in February, labels would be
updated for the first time in two decades, to display calorie
counts more prominently and include amounts of added sugar. The
FDA says the proposal also aims to ensure that the amount of
calories listed per serving reflects the portions people usually
eat.
Kessler called the FDA's proposal strong. But he suggested
making the ingredient lists on packaged foods more
comprehensible and revamping the labeling on the front of
packages to include the top three ingredients, calorie count and
the number of additional ingredients in bold type. Kessler said
his ideas were not fully fleshed-out proposals, but could serve
as a starting point for the FDA.
The agency's goal of selling healthier food will not be
easily achieved, he said. "The food industry is expert at
promoting its food in a captivating manner, so the FDA has very
heavy competition for the consumer's eye."
A spokeswoman for the Grocery Manufacturers Association, an
industry group representing food, beverage and consumer product
companies, pointed to a 2011 industry-led initiative to provide
labels on the front of packages that show calories per serving,
as well as amounts of saturated fat, sodium and sugar. Labels
may also list one or two healthy nutrients if the product
contains 10 percent or more of the daily value per serving and
meets certain FDA requirements.
In March, the group said of the FDA's proposed updates that
it was "critical that any changes are based on the most current
and reliable science. Equally as important is ensuring that any
changes ultimately serve to inform, and not confuse, consumers."
An FDA spokeswoman said in a statement that proposed changes
to the nutrition facts label are open for public comment until
August 1 and that the agency encourages the public to submit
comments.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Dan Grebler)