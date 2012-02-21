* Drug worked to treat chronic lung disease-FDA staff
* Uncertain signals about heart safety with drug
* FDA advisory panel to review drug on Thursday
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 U.S. drug reviewers
said Forest Laboratories Inc and Almirall SA's
inhaled lung treatment worked, but raised concerns about
potential heart problems linked to drugs in the same class.
Food and Drug Administration staff said on Tuesday the drug,
known generically as aclidinium bromide, reduced constriction of
the lungs associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD).
COPD is a serious lung disease that makes breathing
difficult and is often caused by cigarette smoking. It is the
fourth-leading cause of death in the United States and affects
about 24 million people, according to the American Lung
Association.
But the FDA reviewers said clinical trials may not have been
big enough to show potential heart problems. Other drugs in the
same class, known as anticholinergic drugs, have been tied to
deaths related to heart issues.
In the clinical trials for Forest and Almirall's lung drug,
four patients taking the drug died from cardiac arrest and one
from heart failure, out of a total of about 1,500 people who
took the 400 mg dose of the inhaled powder.
"Whether these results represent a spurious finding or a
potential safety signal is difficult to discern and may warrant
further investigation," the FDA staff said in documents posted
online.
The FDA review comes ahead of an advisory panel on Thursday,
which will vote on whether to recommend approval of the drug.
Shares of Forest, which has a licensing agreement with the
Spanish drugmaker Almirall to market the drug in the United
States, were largely flat at $32.05 in morning trading on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Forest is counting on new treatments such as aclidinium to
help prop up profits through a difficult period in the coming
few years, as the top product that it markets in the United
States, the antidepressant Lexapro, is expected to lose U.S.
patent protection this year.
