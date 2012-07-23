WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. drug regulators gave the nod to Forest Laboratories Inc's inhaled treatment for smoker's cough, boosting the company's plans to prop up profits with a new crop of medicines.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the twice-daily drug, to be sold as Tudorza Pressair, to treat symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a serious lung disease that makes breathing difficult and is often caused by cigarette smoking. It is the fourth-leading killer of Americans.

Forest developed the drug with Spanish company Almirall SA and will market it in the United States. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)