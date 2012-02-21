WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. drug reviewers said Forest Laboratories Inc's and Almirall's inhaled lung treatment was effective, but raised concerns about potential heart problems linked to drugs in the same class.

Food and Drug Administration staff said the drug, known generically as aclidinium bromide, reduced constriction of the lungs associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

But the reviewers said clinical trials may not have been big enough to show potential heart problems.

The FDA review comes ahead of an advisory panel on Thursday, which will vote on whether to recommend approval of the drug. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)