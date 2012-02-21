BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb, Nicox resubmit US NDA for Latanoprostene Bunod
* Bausch + Lomb and Nicox resubmit US New Drug Application for novel glaucoma candidate Latanoprostene Bunod
WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. drug reviewers said Forest Laboratories Inc's and Almirall's inhaled lung treatment was effective, but raised concerns about potential heart problems linked to drugs in the same class.
Food and Drug Administration staff said the drug, known generically as aclidinium bromide, reduced constriction of the lungs associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
But the reviewers said clinical trials may not have been big enough to show potential heart problems.
The FDA review comes ahead of an advisory panel on Thursday, which will vote on whether to recommend approval of the drug. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday