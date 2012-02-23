SILVER SPRING, Md. Feb 23 An experimental inhaled lung treatment from Forest Laboratories Inc and Almirall SA won a U.S. panel's support on Thursday, a boost for the companies' chances of eventually gaining approval for a drug to treat smoker's cough.

A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted 12-2 to recommend approval of the twice-daily drug, known generically as aclidinium bromide. The drug treats chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly called smoker's cough as it is often caused by cigarette smoking. It is the fourth-leading killer of Americans.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by April 23. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gary Hill)