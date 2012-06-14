* Combines meningococcal, Hib vaccines
* First meningococcal vaccine for very young children
* FDA rejected MenHibrix twice before
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. regulators on Thursday
approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline PLC
that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis,
which can be fatal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine,
MenHibrix, is meant for children aged six weeks to 18 months and
combines vaccines for meningococcal disease and Hib disease. The
diseases are common causes of the infection.
The FDA had rejected MenHibrix twice before, in 2010 and
2011, but GlaxoSmithKline said it had resolved regulators'
questions about the vaccine's potency and efficacy.
Bacterial meningitis is a serious infection of the thin
lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can cause
severe brain damage and is fatal in 50 percent of cases if
untreated.
About 4,100 cases of bacterial meningitis occurred in the
United States each year from 2003 to 2007 - the most recent data
available - and 500 people died from the disease, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infants are at
highest risk.
The FDA said the disease can progress rapidly in children
who are not vaccinated, causing death or serious long-term
health effects such as blindness, mental retardation or
amputations. But early symptoms can be hard to tell apart from
other illnesses common in children.
Dr. Karen Midthun, director of the FDA's center for
biologics, said Menhibrix is the first meningococcal vaccine
that can be given to children as young as six weeks.
"(Meningitis) is one of those diseases that although not
common, when it occurs it's absolutely devastating and
horrible," said Dr. Len Friedland, vice president of clinical
and medical affairs for Glaxo in North America.
"It presents to the doctor when a child just looks ill, and
within 18 to 24 hours, they're on the deathbed in the hospital.
... To be able to have a vaccine to prevent meningitis is really
a great day," he said.
The vaccine targets the C and Y strains of meningococcal
bacteria, as well as Hib bacteria, which is short for
Haemophilus influenzae type b. Hib disease was the most common
cause of bacterial meningitis in children under the age of 5
before vaccines for the strain became common.
The B, C, and Y strains cause most cases of meningococcal
disease in the United States - although there is no vaccine for
the B strain, Glaxo said.
The vaccine's safety was tested in 7,500 children in the
United States, Mexico and Australia. The vaccine is given in
four doses, and common side effects included pain, redness and
swelling at the injection site, irritability and fever.
